Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel spar over Indus Towers' stake sale

Differences seem to have cropped up in negotiations between cash-strapped Vodafone Idea and the Bharti group, regarding the sale of Vodafone Idea’s 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers. The all-cash deal could take place after the merger between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers gets all clearances.

Last week, the deal received clearance from the Department of Telecommunications. Sources close to Bharti said that though talks were on, no agreement had been signed. However, those close to Vodafone Idea said that an agreement had been signed in April 2018, and an National ...