Stocks to watch: India Pesticides, HDFC, Avenue Supermarts, HCL Tech, ONGC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 73 points higher at 15,821 around 8.50 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

India Pesticides: Shares of recently concluded India Pesticides IPO will commence trading on the exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 296 per share and according to analysts, the scrip can list at a premium of over 15 per cent.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operator retail chain D-Martsaid its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent YoY to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The company has acquired 25 crore share in its home finance subsidiary for Rs 250 crore, the company said on Friday.

HCL Technologies: The IT major has announced a multi-year agreement with Fiskars Group to help them with digital transformation.

HDFC: The company said it earned Rs 263 crore as profit on sale of investments during the first quarter of the current financial year.

Vodafone Idea: The company can raise funds through equity sale or promoters can infuse capital which can be used for clearing dues, non-profit entity Telecom Watchdog said in a letter to telecom minister while demanding rejection of the debt-ridden company's request seeking more time to pay dues of Rs 8,292 crore.

ONGC: State-owned said it will procure equipment and services worth over Rs 30,000 crore to support its oil and gas exploration and production operations, which will provide local entities business and support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Cadila Healthcare: Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets manufactured by Cadila Healthcare, the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chemicals: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 218.99 crore for the quarter ending March. Its net loss stood at Rs 134.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has appointed former Aston Martin chief Andy Palmer as Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of its electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility.

Tata Steel: The company announced transferring of its 26 per cent stake in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL) for an undisclosed amount. TSUISL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, the company said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: Acuite has downgraded the short-term rating of the Rs 200 crore Commercial Paper Programme of the company to A2 from A1+.

CSB Bank: Total provisional deposits in June quarter 2021 at Rs 18,652.80 crore increased by 14.17 per cent YoY, and gross advances grew by 23.71 per cent to Rs 14,146 crore including advances against gold & gold jewellery that increased 46.16 per cent to Rs 5,617.68 crore YoY.

JK Tyre & Industries: CARE has upgraded the credit rating for long term bank facilities of JK Tornel Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable, Mexico (a subsidiary of JK Tyre & Industries) to BBB+/stable, from BBB/Negative.

Indian Hume Pipe Company: The company has received the Letter of Acceptance for the work of about Rs 257.60 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation.