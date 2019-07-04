Stocks to watch: IndiaMART, Cox & Kings, Dr Reddy's, Adani Group, Wockhardt

At 08:30 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 0.50 points higher at 11,948.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market.



Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Thursday's session -

IndiaMART: IndiaMART InterMesh is slated to debut on the bourses today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company, which was opened for subscription during June 24-26, was subscribed 36.21 times. The price band of the offer was fixed at Rs 970 - Rs 973 per share.

Cox & Kings: Lenders have turned cautious after Cox & Kings defaulted on commercial paper of Rs 200 crore in the last few days and are looking at ways to address the tour operator’s debt issues.

Dr Reddy's: The pharma company Wednesday announced the launch of Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial, in the USA market following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Adani Group: The Union Cabinet gave its approval on Wednesday to the proposals for leasing out three major airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru -- of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through public-private partnership (PPP), PTI reported citing sources.

Wockhardt: Apax Partners, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR are in talks with Wockhardt to acquire a substantial stake in its domestic formulations business, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Mcleod Russel: Rating agency Icra has downgraded McLeod Russel India's ratings on Rs 1,031 crore fund-based and non-fund based bank facilities to "default" or "D" category from B-/A4. It said that the rating revision factored in McLeod's recent delays in meeting debt obligations.