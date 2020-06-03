Stocks to watch: IndiGo, Britannia, RIL, Eris Life, Lupin, Syngene Int'l

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 76.35 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 10,064.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Britannia: Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported largely in-line numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4FY20) of the last financial year, despite the lockdown hitting revenue and profit growth by 7-10 per cent. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 457.27 crore for Q4 — a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent YoY. READ MORE

Earnings today: A total of 15 companies including Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, and Cholamandalam Investment are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

IndiGo: The company reported a consolidated pre-tax loss of Rs 1,290 crore in the March quarter as compared with a profit of Rs 626 crore in the year-ago period. This was due to a surge in cost amid tepid revenue growth. READ MORE

Eris Lifesciences: Drug maker Eris Lifesciences Ltd has registered a 5.88 per cent growth in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 61.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 58.24 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Lupin: Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd's Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, which has already been oversubscribed, on Tuesday received further bids for 88 million shares, taking the subscription to nearly 130 per cent, according to stock exchange data.

Syngene International has entered into collaboration with HiMedia Laboratories, a bioscience company with expertise in media manufacturing and diagnostics for over 45 years, to manufacture and distribute its ELISA kits.





Dr Lal PathLabs: The company said that adverse impact of lockdowns/restrictions on company's revenue is expected to continue until Q2 FY21.

Quess Corp said the company has completed the additional acquisition of 25% equity shares in Terrier Security Services (India) (TSSIPL), an associate company of Quess Corp (Quess) from Heptagon Technologies, another associate of Quess.

GMR Infra: Battling against challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, diversified conglomerate GMR Group has revised downwards employees' salary by up to 50 per cent with effect from May, a source said. The reduction in compensation is maximum at the highest level, the source added.

HUL: The country’s largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday said its capacity utilisation now stands at 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. All its factories and warehouses are open, barring the one in Assam.