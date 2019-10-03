Stocks to watch: IndiGo, M&M, Tata Motors, GMR Infra, YES Bank, Cox & Kings

At 08:34 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4.50 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 11,351, indicating a subdued start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: The lender informed on Wednesday that its stock price saw a steep decline on Tuesday on account of forced sale of 10 crore equity shares (3.92 per cent of the bank's equity share capital) triggered by an invocation of pledge on the equity shares of a large stakeholder. That apart, it said it has shrunk its loan book by four per cent to Rs 2.32 trillion in three months ended September 2019 to enhance efficiency of capital. In another development, Rajat Monga, Group President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to move on.

IndiGo: IndiGo promoters — InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia — have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported 48 per cent decline in total sales at 36,376 units in September. The company had sold a total of 69,991 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. READ MORE

Lupin: Lupin has received approval for its Extended Phenytoin Sodium Capsules USP, 100 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market a generic equivalent of Dilantin 100 mg, of Parke-Davis, division of Pfizer Inc.

Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi: Class 8 truck orders up 17 per cent MoM.

GMR Infra: The competition commission of India (CCI) has approved the deal acquisition of a 55.2 per cent in GMR’s airports business by Tata Realty, GIC and SSG Capital management, as per reports.

Cox & Kings on Tuesday cancelled European group tours at the last minute and put hundreds of employees on notice after a delay in raising funds, confirmed the troubled tour operator

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company have signed a definitive agreement to create a joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand vehicles in India and Ford brand and Mahindra brand vehicles in high-growth emerging around the world.

TCS: The company has tied up with Jurassic Fibre Partners to Launch Ultrafast Broadband in South West England.





CG Power: Sunil Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, to lead efforts to revive CG Power, said a report by The Economic Times.

Eicher Motors motorcycles sales fall 17 per cent in September 2019.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.