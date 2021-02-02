Stocks to watch: Indigo Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Coal India, PVR

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 110 points higher at 14,470 levels around 8.35 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices.



Here are the top out for in today's session:

Indigo Paints: Shares of will list at bourses today. The IPO that ran between January 20-22 was subscribed a whopping 117 times.

Q3 earnings: HDFC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management and Tata Consumer Products are among 69 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings later today.

PVR: The firm set the issue price for QIP at Rs 1,440 per share and raised Rs 800 crore.

Indian Bank: The firm declared five NPA accounts, including Cox & Kings and Era Infra Engineering, having Rs 148.03 crore exposure as fraud.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India's coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne (MT) last month.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC said its iron ore production remained almost flat at 25.66 million tonne (MT) between April 2020 and January 2021.

Reliance Infra: The firm on Monday reported a 76.8 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 80.08 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 345.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Eicher Motors: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 68,887 units in January against 63,520 units sold in the same month last year.

Castrol India: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 187.7 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue increased to Rs 2,997 crore from Rs 935.2 crore YoY.

VST Tillers & Tractors: The company sold 2,258 units of power tillers in January 2021 vs 1,971 units sold in January last year. Meanwhile, tractor sales increased to 647 units in January from 516 units in same period last year.

Triveni Turbine: Triveni Turbine posted consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against Rs 27.07 crore in the year ago quarter. The company's total income was at Rs 178.97 crore compared to Rs 205.87 crore for the same period a year ago.

Dhanuka Agritech: The promoters will sell 83,000 equity shares or 0.18 per cent of total equity in order to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.

Torrent Power: The firm would consider interim dividend at its board meeting on February 9.