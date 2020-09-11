Stocks to watch: Info Edge, Thyrocare Tech, Adani Green, IRCTC, RIL, YES Bk

At 08:48 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 47.7 points, or 0.42 per cent lower at 11,419.80, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

Info Edge: Shares of Info Edge may trade actively in today's session as food-delivery firm Zomato has raised Rs 760 crore in Series J funding from US-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management. Further, the company said it plans to file for an initial public offering in the first half of 2022.

RIL: Clarifying on the reports that RIL is planning to offer Amazon $20 billion stake in retail arm, the company said it cannot comment on media speculation and rumours and also it cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works.

Earnings today: A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, and Adani Green are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

YES Bank: Private sector lender YES Bank repaid Rs 50,000 crore it took under Reserve Bank’s special liquidity facility (SLF) on September 8, well before the due date. READ MORE



Hindustan Aeronautics Thursday reported profit at Rs 148.65 crore in the June quarter against Rs 564.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gujarat Gas: CARE Ratings has revised the long term/short term bank facilities worth Rs 2,000 crore to CARE AA+ with 'stable' outlook.

KEI Industries: The company informed that CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to Long Term Bank Facilities availed by the Company as CARE A+ with 'Stable' outlook.

Thyrocare Technologies: The company informed that its board has authorised Dr A. Velumani, Chairman, to identify and appoint a suitable candidate as a professional Chief Executive Officer for the Company.

Vaibhav Global has successfully commissioned a 1MW Solar PV Power Generation Project under Captive use in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

ITI Ltd: The company said it has received necessary approval for ASCON Phase IV Project and the contract is expected to be signed very shortly. The value of the bid is approximately Rs 7,796 crore.



National Fertilizers: The company has recorded total fertilizer sale of 23.81 Lakh MT and production of 16.11 Lakh MT Urea in April-August, 2020.