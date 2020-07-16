Stocks to watch: Infosys, Cyient, SBI, Cochin Shipyard, L&T Tech Services

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 16.50 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 10,625.50, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday beat Street estimates with a 12 per cent rise in profit before tax (PBT), which stood at Rs 5,792 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21), boosted by steady performance in most business verticals and geographies, and healthy order flow.

L&T Infotech: Mid-size IT services firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 558.9 crore, up 16.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while it remained flat on sequential basis, the company said in an exchange filing. The net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21) rose 17.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 416.4 crore on account of lower operating expenses. It, however, fell 2.6 per cent on a sequential basis.

YES Bank: The lender's Rs 15,000 crore FPO was subscribed 22 per cent on day 1 of the offer, NSE data show.

Earnings today: Bajaj Consumer Care, Cyient, and L&T Technology Services are among the 22 companies slated to report their quarterly result today.

SBI: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India will raise Rs 25,000 crore in capital through additional tier-1 (AT1) and tier-II bonds from in FY21. This capital is expected to strengthen the bank's capacity to grow business and create buffers to withstand shocks.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a contract for the construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway with an option to build two more identical vessels. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the contract.