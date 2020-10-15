Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Cyient, Tata Elxsi, Likhita Infra, LVB

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 0.5 points lower at 11,972.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Infosys: The IT services major on Wednesday reported a 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2FY21). The company's revenue came in at Rs 24,570 crore, up 8.5 per cent YoY and 3.8 per cent QoQ. READ MORE

Earnings today: Today, a total of 15 companies including Mindtree, South Indian Bank, and Cyient are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings.

Likhita Infrastructure: The company is slated to list its shares on bourses today, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share. Overall, the issue was subscribed 9.51 times, and analysts expect the issue to see a muted listing.

Den Networks: Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks reported a 61.41 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.77 crore in the second quarter.

Tata Elxsi: The company reported a profit of Rs 78.9 crore for Q2FY21 compared to Rs 49.8 crore YoY while revenue rose to Rs 430.2 crore from Rs 385.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The board of directors at Lakshmi Vilas Bank are set to meet today to firm up on a rights issue amounting to up to Rs 1,000 crore. Deliberations on the proposed merger with Clix Group may also be the agenda.

Future Group stocks: Future Group founder Kishore Biyani on Wednesday said the homegrown retail major lost nearly Rs 7,000 crore revenue in first three-four months of the Covid-19 pandemic due to closing of stores, which led him to sell his business to Reliance Industries.