Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Airtel, SBI Cards, DLF, Tata Power, Lupin, Escorts

The markets may see some more pain this morning on the back of valuation concerns, non-supportive global cues and a weak technical set-up after key benchmark indices broke crucial short-term supports in trade on Thursday.
At 08:35 AM the SGX Nifty was down 22 points at 17,879. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:
Earnings Today: Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart, Cadila Healthcare, Castrol India, Cholamandalam Investment, Dr.Reddy’s, Eqiutas Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, Gail India, GE Shipping, GIC Housing Finance, HT Media, Indigo Paints, Jindal Saw, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kirloskar Brothers, Nazara Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Opto Circuits, REC, SAIL, Shree Cement, Sintex, Shriram Transport Finance, Supreme Industries, TTK Healthcare, TV Today, United Phosphorous, Vedanta, VIP Industries, Voltaamp Transformers, Voltas and Zee Learn are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter results today.
IRCTC: Investors’ confidence is likely to be hit hard at the counter, after the Railway Minister asked the company to share 50 per cent of the convenience fee on train tickets with the ministry. READ MORE
Bharti Airtel: In a set-back to the company, the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court order, which had permitted Bharti Airtel to claim refund of Rs 923 crore of goods and services tax (GST) from the government. READ MORE
SBI Cards & Payments Services: Reported a 67 per cent YoY jump in net profit in the July–September quarter aided by lower provisions and higher other income. READ MORE
Bajaj Finserv: September quarter consolidated net rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,122 crore on a YoY basis. READ MORE
Tata Power: Reported 36 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on the back of higher revenues. READ MORE
IndiGo: Q2 Loss widened 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,435 crore on rising crude oil prices. However, the management of the largest airline in India was optimistic about the future. READ MORE
Lupin: Reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,098 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,091.3 crore as against Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE
DLF: Reported a 66 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September while sales bookings grew 77 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore on revival in housing demand, particularly for luxury apartments. READ MORE
UCO Bank: Posted multifold jump in net profit at Rs 205.39 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 as bad loans fell. READ MORE
Indian Bank: Posted a 164 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2021 at Rs 1,089 crore as against Rs 412 crore during the same time last financial year. READ MORE
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Recorded its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 536 crore, up 81 per cent YoY for the quarter ended September 2021. Consolidated revenues grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 1,094 crore. READ MORE
RBL Bank: Q2FY22 net plunged 79 per cent YoY drop to Rs 31 crore as against Rs 144 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, due to higher provisions. READ MORE
Adani Green Energy: Reported six-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 17 crore a year ago. READ MORE
JK Tyre: Net profit declined 41 per cent to Rs 64.96 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of rising input costs. READ MORE
