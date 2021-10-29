Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Airtel, SBI Cards, DLF, Tata Power, Lupin, Escorts

The may see some more pain this morning on the back of valuation concerns, non-supportive global cues and a weak technical set-up after key benchmark indices broke crucial short-term supports in trade on Thursday.

At 08:35 AM the SGX Nifty was down 22 points at 17,879. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart, Cadila Healthcare, Castrol India, Cholamandalam Investment, Dr.Reddy’s, Eqiutas Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, Gail India, GE Shipping, GIC Housing Finance, HT Media, Indigo Paints, Jindal Saw, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Kirloskar Brothers, Nazara Technologies, Oberoi Realty, Opto Circuits, REC, SAIL, Shree Cement, Sintex, Shriram Transport Finance, Supreme Industries, TTK Healthcare, TV Today, United Phosphorous, Vedanta, VIP Industries, Voltaamp Transformers, Voltas and Zee Learn are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter results today.

IRCTC: Investors’ confidence is likely to be hit hard at the counter, after the Railway Minister asked the company to share 50 per cent of the convenience fee on train tickets with the ministry. READ MORE



In a set-back to the company, the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court order, which had permitted to claim refund of Rs 923 crore of goods and services tax (GST) from the government. Reported a 67 per cent YoY jump in net profit in the July–September quarter aided by lower provisions and higher other income. September quarter consolidated net rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,122 crore on a YoY basis. Reported 36 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on the back of higher revenues. Q2 Loss widened 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,435 crore on rising crude oil prices. However, the management of the largest airline in India was optimistic about the future. Reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,098 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,091.3 crore as against Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period. Reported a 66 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September while sales bookings grew 77 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore on revival in housing demand, particularly for luxury apartments. Posted multifold jump in net profit at Rs 205.39 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 as bad loans fell. Posted a 164 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2021 at Rs 1,089 crore as against Rs 412 crore during the same time last financial year. Recorded its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 536 crore, up 81 per cent YoY for the quarter ended September 2021. Consolidated revenues grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 1,094 crore. Q2FY22 net plunged 79 per cent YoY drop to Rs 31 crore as against Rs 144 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, due to higher provisions. Reported six-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 17 crore a year ago. Net profit declined 41 per cent to Rs 64.96 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of rising input costs.