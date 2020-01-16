Stocks to watch: Jet Airways, Cyient, L&T Infotech, telcos, DHFL, Airtel

At 08:39 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 12,355.50, indicating a flat start for the domestic equities on Thursday.

Here's a look at the stop stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 16 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The list includes names such as Cyient, 5paisa Capital, Karnataka Bank, and Hathway Cable.



Asian Paints: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a probe against Asian Paints for allegedly hindering the entry of JSW Paints by virtue of its dominance in the market for manufacture and sale of decorative paints.

Jet Airways: South America-based Synergy Group and Delhi-based Prudent ARC have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the revival of Jet Airways. The deadline for the submission of EoIs ended on Wednesday. READ MORE

DHFL: The Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator is set to meet lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Thursday to take stock of claims made by them. Lenders comprising banks, bondholders, including retail bondholders, and employees are said to have submitted claims totalling Rs 87,905 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The company on Wednesday announced allotment of 323.5 million equity shares to eligible institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of US$ 2 billion (around Rs 14,000 crore) qualified institutional placement (QIP) that closed on Tuesday.

Sterlite Technlogies on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 91 crore (excluding exception items) during December 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 146 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Infotech: IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its net profit at Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Telecom companies: Supreme Court will hear the review plea by the telecom companies in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.



As per reports, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained 'buy' call and raised target prices.