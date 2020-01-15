Jet gets two suitors in Synergy Group, Prudent ARC as EoI deadline ends

South America-based Synergy Group and Delhi-based Prudent ARC have submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for the revival of Jet Airways. The deadline for submission of EoI ended on Wednesday. Sources said the Hinduja Group had explored investing in the beleaguered airline.

It backed out, as it found no value. A Dubai-based fund, too, had evinced interest in investing in the grounded airline, but did not submit an offer. This is the second time that the lenders of Jet called for an EoI. The first round of bidding did not result in any resolution plan for the revival of the ...