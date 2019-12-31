Stocks to watch: Jet Airways, RIL, USL, Chalet Hotels, DHFL, dye stocks

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39.50 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 12,287, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Jet Airways may trade actively today amid reports Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier.

RattanIndia Power may also remain in focus as Rattan India’s Amravati power project (1,350 Mw) has concluded its debt restructuring with new lenders coming on board. Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners will take over Rs 4,050 crore of the total debt from existing lenders. READ MORE

Reliance Industries (RIL) too is expected to hog the limelight as the company on Monday soft launched its retail venture Jio Mart.

Infosys on Monday said in a regulatory filing that it will release financial results of December quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) on January 10.

Chalet Hotels on Monday entered into five new agreements with global hospitality major Marriott International Inc extending their collaboration further.

United Spirits (USL): CRISIL has revised its outlook on the long term bank facilities and non convertible debentures of USL to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirmed the rating at 'CRISIL AA+'.

NHPC: State-run hydro power giant NHPC on December 30 said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

DHFL: Creditors to Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have claimed a total of Rs 87,905.6 crore in dues, according to the administrator appointed for the bankrupt company.

Telecom stocks: Jio reported 9.1 million subscriber additions in October — the third time it added over 9 million subscribers in a month. It had reported 9.3 million additions in January and 9.4 million in February. Rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reported subdued numbers with 189,901 and 81,974 additions, respectively.

Dye stocks: Prices of H-Acid and vinyl sulphone prices have surged.