Stocks to watch: JSPL, Jindal Stainless, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities

The Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 63 points higher at 13,996 at around 8.30 am, indicating a strong start for the benchmark equity indices.



Here are the top in today's session:



Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has received the 'regular rail supplier' status from the Indian Railways.

Paisalo Digital: Elara India Opportunities Fund reduced stake in Paisalo Digital to 1.76 per cent from 4.37 per cent earlier by selling 2.6 per cent stake via open market transaction.

UPL: The company has completed the pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25 per cent senior notes due October 2021. This prepayment is in line with its commitment to reduce debt.

Jindal Stainless: Board of directors of (JSL) and (Hisar) (JSHL) approved the merger of JSHL into JSL. As per the approved share swap ratio, 195 equity shares of JSL will be issued for every 100 equity shares of JSHL.

IFGL Refractories: ICRA upgraded credit rating assigned for Rs 173 crore line of credit of the company.

Vedanta: Promoters of Vedanta have pledged their holding in the company to raise USD 1.4 billion, mostly for repaying the debt that was coming up for maturity.

IIFL Securities: The company will open its Rs 90-crore share buyback today.

CARE Ratings: FPA Global Opportunity Fund on Tuesday sold nearly 10 lakh shares of CARE Ratings worth about Rs 52 crore through an open market transaction.

APL Apollo Tubes: CARE Ratings revised credit rating on the bank loan facilities of the company to AA from AA-, with stable outlook.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Dhanlaxmi Bank has proposed Shivan JK as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has sought shareholders’ approval for the same. Shivan retired as Chief General Manager of State Bank

of India and handled various roles, including forex operations.

HDFC Bank: Former Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty is likely to be the next Chairperson of the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, sources said. He would replace Shyamala Gopinath, who is set to complete her term in January.

Pritish Nandy Communications: Promoter Pritish Nandy acquired 85,000 shares in company at Rs 22.94 per share on the NSE.

NLC India: The company has issued and allotted 10,000 commercial papers of face value of Rs 5 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore

Future Group stocks: Future group firms have started getting large orders from Reliance Industries, its CEO Kishore Biyani said in an email to his employees on Tuesday.

Whirlpool: Whirlpool of India is seeking to build on its innovations around sanitisation for its washing machines category in 2021 to cater to the needs of consumers brought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior company official.

Godrej Consumer: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said it has forayed into home cleaning products, a segment which is witnessing fast growth after the pandemic. The Godrej group firm would provide surface cleaning and disinfecting solution under its newly-launched brand Godrej ProClean, the company said in a statement.

Snowman Logistics: Adani Logistics sold 80.05 lakh shares or 4.8% stake in the company at Rs 61.82 per share.

Acrysil: Everest Finance And Investment Company sold 2.48 lakh shares or 0.93% stake in Acrysil at Rs 186.60 per share.