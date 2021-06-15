Stocks to watch: Jubilant Food, Coal India, JSW Ispat, SBI Card, NHPC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 2 points up at 15,838, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Easy Trip Planners and Whirlpool of India are among 45 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Coal India: The company reported a marginal 1.1 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales.

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.

Adani Group stocks: National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has clarified that the status of demat accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPI) accounts - Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund - are in ‘active’ status in NSDL system.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company has reported consolidated profit at Rs 215.32 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 70.91 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue increased to Rs 956.87 crore from Rs 698.47 crore (YoY).

PNB Housing Finance: Reserve Bank of India as well as Sebi will look into various regulatory issues related to the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by US-based private equity firm Carlyle and others in PNB Housing Finance, a PTI report said.

Satin Creditcare: Microfinance institution Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 38 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, against Rs 13 crore in the year-ago period.

Sagar Cement: The company board will consider stock split on July 1.

JSW Ispat Special Products: Promoter AION Investments Private II Ltd to sell up to 9.94 crore shares, representing 21.18 per cent of the total equity share capital through an offer for sale. The floor price of Rs 27 per share is at a discount of 52.92 per cent to Monday’s closing price. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors tomorrow.

Care Rating: Securities Appellate Tribunal has reduced the Rs 1 crore penalty imposed by SEBI in 2020 to Rs 10 lakh. SEBI after conducting adjudication proceedings in relation to credit ratings assigned to one of the customers had imposed a penalty on the company.

Ashiana Housing: The company has entered into development agreement for developing a residential project in Pune on revenue sharing basis.

Ircon International: The company has appointed Mukesh Kumar Singh as CEO and Surajit Dutta as CFO of the Company w.e.f 11th June 2021.

NHPC: The company has signed an MoU with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation for execution of 130.1 MW Dagmara HE Project in the state on ownership basis. The state government will provide a grant of Rs 700 crore for the project.

Karur Vysya Bank: The lendr revised its Base Rate to 8.45 per cent from 8.25 per cent earlier. BPLR rate changed from 13.25 per cent to 13.45 per cent.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has resumed production at Ammonia and Urea Plants at Zuarinagar in Goa on June 13.