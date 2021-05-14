Stocks to watch: L&T, DRL, UPL, Eicher Motors, Happiest Minds, Tata Power

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 30 points lower at 14,678 around 8.30 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to move the market today:

Earnings: A total of 41 companies, including Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Macrotech Developers and Welspun India are scheduled to release their quarterly results today.

Most analysts back L&T to report healthy quarterly results on the back of nearly Rs 17,500 crore order book. The company’ ability to hold on to margins amid higher raw-material prices and restored salaries/wage cuts through cost efficiencies and cost control, order pipeline, and commentary on FY22 guidance amid the Covid-19 second wave uncertainty are among the key monitorables for L&T, according to analysts. READ MORE

Vedanta: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,432 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 12,521 crore in the corresponding period last year on the back of increased sales.

UPL: The firm on Wednesday reported a 73.59 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,361 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The company's net profit stood at Rs 784 crore in the year-ago period.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield said it has decided to shut down its two manufacturing facilities between May 13-16 amid a second Covid wave.

SCI: Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) reported a 23 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 85.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 111 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2019-20.

BSE: The stock exchange on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 510.39 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from Rs 1,702.59 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Pidilite Industries: The manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals reported a 96.43 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 156.51 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Shriram City Union Finance: The company on Thursday said its has acquired over 4.44 crore shares of its housing finance subsidiary for Rs 200 crore.

TVS Motor Company: The company said it has appointed Robert Hentschel as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycle, which it acquired last year.

Lupin: The drug maker reported an 18 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 460 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by robust sales across domestic and international

Happiest Minds: The IT firm Technologies has reported a manifold growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.05 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The company, which got listed on BSE and NSE last year, had posted a net profit of Rs 5.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Power: The company said its board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures. That apart, it posted a marginal rise of one per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 481.21 crore for March quarter 2020-21. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 474.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Bosch: Auto component major said it has suspended operations at its Nashik plant from noon till the midnight of May 23 to adhere to state government directives to break the transmission chain amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) reported manifold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,900.51 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

Torrent Power: The company board will consider raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuance of NCDs through private placement basis.

Equitas SFB: Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) said its collection efficiency in April this year has reached over 105 per cent, with the corporate sector contributing the highest. The billing efficiency in April 2021 stood at 84.68 per cent.

Apollo Tyres: The company on Wednesday posted a close to a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales across domestic and international