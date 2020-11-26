Stocks to watch: Laurus Labs, Fine Organics Ind, PVR, Union Bank of India

At 08:51 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 122 points, or 0.95 per cent higher at 12,979, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.





Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Laurus Labs: Drug firm Laurus Labs on Wednesday said it has signed definitive agreements with the Eight Roads Ventures, VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III to acquire 72.55 pc stake in biotech firm Richcore Lifesciences for a cash consideration of Rs 246.67 crore.

Banks may remain in focus today as a report by RBI said the bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent in September 2020 from 8.9 per cent a year ago. Further, banking operations across the country may be impacted on Thursday as some bank unions would be joining the one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Fine Organic Industries: The company said its manufacturing facility situated at Additional MIDC Patalganga, Maharashtra has started its operations from Wednesday.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), exploration firms, tyre, paints, and other crude-sensitive stocks may continue to remain in focus as oil prices rose for a fifth day on Thursday as a surprise drop in crude inventories extended a rally driven by hopes that vaccines would end the coronavirus pandemic and revive fuel demand.

Siemens: Technology major Siemens on Wednesday reported 4.7 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 333 crore for September quarter mainly on higher expenses due to lockdown. "The Net Profit after Tax from continuing operations decreased by 4.7 per cent to Rs 333 crore, compared to the same period of previous year," a company statement said.

PVR: Gem Equity has bought 3,50,000 shares of PVR at Rs 1,315.11 apiece, NSE bulk deal data show.



: The company informed that Rajnikant Sabnavis has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

Union Bank of India: State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 6,800 crore during this fiscal to fund business growth.