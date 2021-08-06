Stocks to watch: M&M, Glenmark Life Sciences, Cipla, Adani Power, Tata Chem

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 12 points higher at 16,322, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday. Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Results Today: Over 100 companies are slated to post their numbers on Friday including M&M, Voltas, Ujjivan SFB, Tata Power, Torrent Power, SAIL, Hindalco, Indigo Paints, BEML and BEL.

Further, on Saturday Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy, Indiabulls Real Estate and VRL Logistics will release quarterly earnings.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences will list on the bourses today. The IPO which was subscribed 44 times could list at a 10-15 per cent premium over issue price of Rs 720 per share.

Cipla: The company posted a 24 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 715 crore for the June quarter riding on strong revenue growth in the India business as well as in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a marginal 3.3 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 282 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, helped by a lower cost of funds.

Rate sensitive stocks: Stocks from banking, real estate and auto sectors will be in focus amid the RBI policy outcome later today.

Adani Power: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 278.22 crore in the June 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 682.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30. Total income rose to Rs 7,213.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,356.19 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Transmission: The company posted nearly 22 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 433.24 crore in the June quarter this year, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the firm was at Rs 355.40 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Thermax: The company returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had posted a Rs 15.27-crore net loss during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its total income April-June 2021 rose to Rs 1,077.75 crore, compared with Rs 685.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 342.33 crore for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its total production in July increased by 58 per cent on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 302 crore, a 52 per cent jump, for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 198 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenues grew by 8 per cent to Rs 4,632 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs 4,292 crore in Q1FY21.

PVR: Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd expects its business to return to pre-pandemic level by the end of the ongoing fiscal year, hoping there is a consistent supply of good films and no third wave and further lockdowns in the country, its chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli has said.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary RIL, has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Pvt. Ltd. RIL will invest Rs 40 crore more on Neolync achieving agreed milestones. The deal is expected to be complete by March 2023. Neolync manufactures electronic products such as mobile phones, telecom products and computing devices. Reliance said that the investment is part of group’s overall 5G initiatives.

Minda Industries: The company approved closure of QIP on August 5 and issue price of Rs 720 per share. The issue price is at discount of 2.02 per cent to the floor price of Rs 734.84 per share.

BL Kashyap & Sons: The company has been awarded new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore, taking the total order inflow in FY22 to Rs 694.02 crore.

Quess Corp: The company reported 22.44 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 44.63 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 36.45 crore in Q1FY21. The Q1FY22 revenue increased to Rs 298.69 crore from Rs 240.94 crore YoY.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: The Patent Office has granted patent for 'Process For Preparation of Azoxystrobin in High Yields' to the company for a term of 20 years from September 27, 2016.

Bank Nifty stocks: Several banking stocks are expected to see a churn on Friday on account of the rebalancing exercise in the Bank Nifty index. According to analysts, HDFC Bank (inflows of $51 million), IndusInd Bank ($25 million) and AU Small Finance Bank ($11.2 million) will see the highest inflows on account of an increase in their weightage.