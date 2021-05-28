Stocks to watch: M&M, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, Glenmark Pharma

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded at 15,452, up 38 points, at 8:50 AM, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results today: A total of 96 companies, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Dilip Buildcon, and Nazara Technologies, are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is likely to report a healthy performance for the March quarter results of FY21 (Q4FY21), analysts said. They expect the utility vehicles and farm equipment major to report up to 330 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, helped by increase in volume and average selling price (ASPs). READ MORE

Sun Pharmaceuticals posted a 124 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21 at Rs 894 crore. This is mainly on operational efficiencies and a low base in the corresponding quarter last year. Its consolidated sales from operations came in at Rs 8,431 crore, up 4.4 per cent YoY.

Eicher Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 526.14 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY21), up 73 per cent YoY. The auto major's total revenue from operations were at all time high of Rs 2,940.3 crore for the quarter under review.

Metals: China's banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices. READ MORE

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Thursday picked shares worth Rs 100 crore of the firm through an open market transaction. Shibulal purchased more than 7.22 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 1,384 per share, BSE block deal data showed.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 36.84 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 97.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 1,650.40 crore from Rs 1,634.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Goodyear India, on Thursday, reported over threefold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 43.22 crore for the March 2021 quarter. Its total income during January-March 2021 jumped 50 per cent to Rs 574.49 crore, compared with Rs 383.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Metropolis Healthcare reported a profit of Rs 61.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.5 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 291.7 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the company's long term issuer rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' while resolving the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and has simultaneously withdrawn it. The outlook is stable.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Thursday reported an 89 per cent decline in its net profit to nearly Rs 12 crore for the financial year ended March 2021. The bank, which was listed on the bourses in late-March 2021, had reported a net profit of Rs 110.94 crore in the previous year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid, on Thursday, reported a 31 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 68.69 crore for the March quarter, impacted by expenditure on acquisitions. Total income rose to Rs 514.09 crore in the quarter from Rs 335.32 crore in the same period a year ago.