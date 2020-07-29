Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Nestle, RBL Bank, TVS Motor

At 08:51 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 31 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 11,330.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major is slated to announce its June quarter numbers later in the day. Brokerages are building in a net loss of up to Rs 750 crore for Maruti for the quarter under review led by a massive decline in volumes, as compared to a profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore reported in Q1FY20. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is set to announce its June quarter results for FY21 (Q1FY21) on Wednesday and analysts expect the company to post a loss of as much as Rs 318.9 crore as compared to Rs 5,236.9 crore loss reported in Q4FY20. Revenue growth for the quarter, however, is likely to remain flat with India non-wireless revenues traction remaining robust.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company is set to announce Q1 numbers today. Edelweiss Securities pegs India’s largest airline’s net loss at Rs 797 crore for the quarter under review, down 166.5 per cent, from net profit of Rs 1,200 crore logged in Q1FY20. Sequentially, it would be less than Rs 871 crore-loss incurred in Q4FY20. READ MORE



Nestle: Food major Nestlé India on Tuesday clocked a marginal decline in profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 652 crore for the April-June period versus Rs 659 crore reported a year ago, as Covid-19 disruptions impacted business.

Earnings today: Besides Maruti, Bharti Airtel, and IndiGo, other companies that are slated to release their June quarter numbers include TVS Motor Company, Ceat Ltd, Dr Reddy's, IEX, Manappuram Finance, and Mastek.

Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year ago period.

RBL Bank: Excess provisions of Rs 460 crore led small sized private sector lender RBL Bank to report a 47 per cent decline in June quarter net profit at Rs 141 crore on Tuesday. The bank said it set aside Rs 240 crore for Covid-19 related provisions, taking the total money set aside due to possible reverses because of the pandemic to Rs 350 crore.

YES Bank: Private sector lender YES Bank posted profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 60.24 crore in the quarter ended June (Q1FY21). The Mumbai-based lender had posted a PBT of Rs 174.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20). Its pre-tax loss was Rs 4,765.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY20).

IDBI Bank: The private sector lender posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 437.97 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21) on a rise in net interest income and a dip in provisions and contingencies.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's standalone net profit slumped 67.84 per cent to Rs 460.64 crore on 0.65 per cent rise in total income to Rs 8,680.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.