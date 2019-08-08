Stocks to watch: Maruti, Page Ind, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, KEC Int'l, HPCL

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 6.50 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 10,858.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Maruti Suzuki India: Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 per cent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing.

Earnings Today: As many as 175 companies, including Page Industries, Ultratech Cement, Adani Transmission, Godrej Properties, Hexaware Technologies, Mahanagar Gas are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

KEC International: Infrastructure EPC firm KEC International Wednesday reported a marginal improvement in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 89 crore on back of higher income. Its total revenues for the quarter under review increased 15 percent to Rs 2,412 crore from Rs 2,104 crore in Q1 FY2019.

Siemens: Siemens on August 7 posted 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 250.1 crore for June quarter 2019 mainly due to higher income. Total income rose to Rs 3,300 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 3,163.6 crore a year earlier.

Oracle: On a consolidated basis, net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 377 crore, down 6 per cent YoY and up 16 per cent on sequential basis. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,275 Crore, down 5 per cent YoY and up 5 per cent QoQ.

HCL Tech: In the first quarter, HCL Tech posted a 8.2 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY) basis in its net profit at Rs 2,230 crore. Sequentially, it fell 12.5 per cent. The IT services firm posted 18.4 per cent rise YoY in its revenues at Rs 16,425 crore, while revenues grew 2.7 per cent sequentially.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 702 crore in the April-June quarter. This was down 64 per cent for the same period last year, even as its India operations took a hit.

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 39.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 635.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on the back of a strong revenue growth driven by the US formulations business. Revenue from operations rose 28.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,444.6 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,2503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Petronet LNG: The company posted a 7.2 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 561.94 crore against Rs 605.56 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) on August 7 reported a 53 per cent drop in June quarter net profit mainly due to inventory losses caused by fall in oil prices and decline in refinery margins. HPCL earned $0.75 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in Q1 of the current fiscal as compared to $7.15 per barrel gross refining margin (GRM) earlier.

Adani Power: The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 263.39 crore in the April-June quarter of 2019-20, helped by improvement in its operating performance, according to a regulatory filing. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 825.15 crore for the April-June quarter of 2018-19.



