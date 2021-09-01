Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, BHEL, Likhitha Infra, Shoppers Stop

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 21 points higher at 17,146.50 around 8.55 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Wedneday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be in focus today as the automobile companies are set to report their August sales figures.

Maruti Suzuki India: India's biggest car maker Maruti Suzuki said on Tuesday that its vehicle production in September will tumble by 60 per cent due to a chip shortage.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) and other oil-related firms could witness a volatile session on Wednesday as the OPEC+ alliance is scheduled to meet later today to decide whether to press on with plans to hike crude production by 400,000 barrels per day every month.

Vedanta: Board of Directors of Vedanta are scheduled to meet today to fix the first interim dividend for FY22.

SPARC: Board of SPARC will meet today to consider fundraising options.

Berger Paints: The company is set to hike prices of its products, effective today, to offset increase in input costs.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday appointed Atul Malik and Rekha Murthy as non-executive directors to its board. The size of the board now expanded to 10, a bank statement said, adding Malik is a veteran banker currently serving as senior advisor to private equity fund TPG, while Murthy comes from the technology industry.

BHEL: State-owned engineering firm BHEL said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL.

Indian Bank: The government has extended the tenure of its Executive Director V V Shenoy till March 2022. The central government vide a notification dated August 26, 2021 extended Shenoy's term of office, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

Wipro: IT services major Wipro has partnered with HERE Technologies to offer location-based services, to customers from energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and Logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company will explore business opportunities in areas like clean energy storage, waste management and energy efficiency. The company inserted a new clause in the memorandum of association (MoA) to include new segments like setting up of power plants, solar energy systems, renewable energy systems or any other facility including Hybrid Energy Systems & Energy Storage (BESS) & (ESS) in its business.

REC: State-owned REC will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 85,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds or debentures next month.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The company has received order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for laying & construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for section 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Project.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The bank appointed Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: The company on September 3 will consider fund raising.

Shoppers Stop: The company exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnlchannel business.

F&O entrants: Abbott India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, The India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty, and Persistent Systems, which will be available for trading with effect from October 1.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender clarified on recent exits at the bank. Sumit Dhir, head of internal audit resigned due to changes in personal circumstances following Covid second wave, the bank said. Dhir continues to be on the bank's rolls as head of internal audit. The bank remains in discussions with him for a possible retention. In March, Nitin Gupta, who had been with the bank since 2015, resigned as head of internal audit. And in July Alok Gupta resigned as the chief risk officer.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Vijay Bhatt has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective August 31.

Chemplast Sanmar: Appointed N Muralidharan as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 1.