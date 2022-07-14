Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, ACC, L&T Infotech, Raymond

today: A tepid start is likely for the Indian equity amid dull mood overseas. As of 7:10 AM, the SGX Futures quoted 15,930 levels, down 36-odd points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US edged lower after hotter-than-expected inflation data soared 9.1 per cent, the biggest yearly increase seen since 1981. Dow Jones dropped 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent and NASDAQ Composite was down 0.1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem on Thursday morning.

Back home, investors will closely track the wholesale inflation figures for June and corporate earnings.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks that are likely to see action in trade on Thursday:

Results today: L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi, ACC, Angel One, Bombay Burmah, Long Products, Butterfly Gandhimati, Shakti Pumps, GTPL Hathway, will report their June quarter 2022 results on Thursday, July 14.

Mindtree: The IT service provider posted 37.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 471.6 crore for the June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23). Meanwhile, they had reported net profit of Rs 343.4 crore in the last fiscal. That said, revenues for the quarter under review grew 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,121.1 crore. It also registered largest order book of $570 million. READ MORE

Tata Metaliks: The company reported a sharp fall in net profit to Rs 1.22 crore during Q1FY23 on the back of higher expenses. Total income stood at Rs 669.35 crore versus Rs 606.45 crore, a year ago. During the same period, the expenses climbed up to Rs 667.72 crore from Rs 471.62 crore a year ago. READ MORE

in focus: According to industry body SIAM, passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 19 per cent YoY in June on the back of improvement in chip supplies. Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 13.08 lakh units last month compared to 10.6 lakh units in the year-ago period. Total three-wheeler sales grew to 26,701 units last month as against 9,404 units in June 2021. READ MORE

Dabur India: The FMCG major has acquired complete stake in Bangladesh-based Asian Consumer Care from joint venture partner Advanced Chemical Industries for around Rs 51 crore.

Dabur held 76 per cent stake in the firm before acquisition through its subsidiary Dabur International, while the remaining 24 per cent was held by Advanced Chemical Industries. READ MORE

JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary JSW Neo Energy bagged 300 megawatt (MW) wind energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The company won the project in tariff-based competitive bids invited by SECI for to set up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects (Tranche - XII). READ MORE

HDFC: Mortgage major will launch issue of bonds on a private placement basis on Friday, July 15, to raise up to 5,000 crore. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will bear interest rate at 7.77 per cent, payable annually and has a tenor of 4 years 11 months and 10 days. READ MORE

Infosys: The IT major will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for about 110 million euros (Rs 875 crore) in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will foster expertise in life sciences domain and strengthen footprint across Europe. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of current fiscal. READ MORE

Raymond: The company appointed Atul Singh as non-executive chairman of the board. Singh has over 35 years of leadership experience, leading businesses across several geographies. He worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as chairman, Asia-Pacific. READ MORE

Hindustan Zinc: The company announced interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share. The company said that the dividend payout would lead to an outflow of Rs 8,873 crore and record date for payment of the dividend would be July 21.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The transport utility clocked cargo throughput of 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) in first 99 days of FY23. The company has set a target of 500 MMT of cargo throughput by 2025. Hence, the company has consistently raised their cargo throughput year after year. It reached the 100 MMT cargo throughput in 109 days last year.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corporation is the only stock banned in the F&O ban period on Thursday, July 14.