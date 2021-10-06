Stocks to watch: MTAR Tech, Marico, ZEEL, Future Retail, Canara Bank, CIL

Domestic are likely to open on a tepid note on Wednesday as SGX Nifty was trading 34 points down at 17,785 around 8.30 am. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Godrej Consumer: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday said it expects to deliver "high single-digit sales growth" on a consolidated basis in the July-September period. During the quarter, demand trends in categories across the key countries it operates in remained steady, it added. However, GCPL expects its operating margins to contract during the quarter.

Canara Bank: State-owned on Tuesday announced an up to 15 basis points cut in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). The bank has decided to reduce the MCLR for one-year tenor by 10 basis points to 7.25 per cent effective from October 7.

Hinduja Global: Aasia Corporation LLP, promoter of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, and Aasia Exports have offloaded shares of the firm worth over Rs 102 crore through open market transactions.

CIL: State-owned CIL on Tuesday said its board has given an in-principle approval to a pre-feasibility report for setting up of an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha.

Marico: With reducing COVID-19 cases and accelerated vaccination drive leading to increased mobility levels driving up demand trends, FMCG major on Tuesday said its revenue growth in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was in "the low twenties".

IDFC First Bank: The bank has posted 9.75 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,17,243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. Gross Funded Assets stood at Rs 1,06,828 crore at the end of the second quarter of 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

ZEEL: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to submit reply on a petition filed by Invesco and OFI Global China by Thursday. The tribunal said the matter of the dispute is simple - whether the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition is valid or not and it cannot give Zee Entertainment Enterprises 'weeks and weeks' of time for filing its reply to the same.

Vedanta: The Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper Ltd as when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal has said.

Future Retail: The company terminated Master Franchise Agreement with 7-Eleven stores, citing the inability to meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees.

Phillips Carbon Black: The company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 400 crore by issuing over 1.63 crore shares at Rs 244 per share.

MTAR Technologies: CRISIL upgraded credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to A-/Stable from BBB+/Positive, and short term bank facilities to A2+ from A2.