Stocks to watch: NBCC, Tata Steel, Gayatri Projects, Navin Fluorine, Bosch

At 08:55 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 159.50 points or 1.32 per cent lower at 11,961.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

NBCC (India) Limited secured business of Rs 1090.53 crore during the December, 2019. It is a Navratna PSU engaged in the business of project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC.

Oil-linked stocks such as OMCS, paint, tyre and aviation are expected to hog the limelight as the crude oil prices jumped up to 5 per cent today amid fresh US-iran tensions.

Suzlon, Jaypee Infratech, Hindustan Construction Co (HCC), Reliance Naval and Engineering, Gayatri Projects and many other companies on Tuesday disclosed their defaults in their regulatory filings to stock exchanges.

Tata Steel on January 7 said its subsidiary T S Alloys Ltd has won licence for a chromite ore mine in Odisha for 50 years.

Navin Fluorine commenced production of company’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice capacity addition at Madhya Pradesh.

Bosch: The company, in its regulatory filing, said that it has received a strike notice from the respective Trade Unions at the company’s plants situated at Bidadi and Naganathapura, stating that they are participating in the All India General Strike called by Central Trade Union on January 8.





Gujarat Gas: It said that CRISIL has reaffirmed long-term rating for the company's bank loan facilities worth Rs 2,350 crore at AA+ with a stable outlook. The rating reflects CRISIL's expectations of an improvement in Gujarat Gas's credit profile over the medium term.

Mahindra & Mahindra said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the company's long term rating on bank loan facilities at AAA with stable outlook. The short-term rating was reaffirmed at A1+.