Stocks to watch: Nestle India, Cipla, NBFCs, HFCs, SBI, DHFL, L&T Infotech

At 08:27 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 51 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 12,000, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

JSW Steel, DHFL, SBI, Union Bank are expected to remain in focus today as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that prohibits attaching assets of companies resolved under the mechanism for offences committed by the previous management or promoters. READ MORE

Nestle: The goods and services tax (GST) profiteering watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 90 crore on fast-moving consumer goods giant Nestle for not passing on the benefit of rate reduction to consumers.

Cipla: Avenue Therapeutics, an associate company of Cipla, announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IV tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a medically supervised health care setting.



YES Bank: After YES Bank’s inability to raise funds worth $2 billion, brokerage houses have started questioning the future of the private lender. After a five-hour long meeting on Tuesday, the bank told exchanges that it is considering the $500-million offer made by Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. READ MORE

NBFCs, HFCs: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a partial credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). This will allow public sector banks (PSBs) to buy pooled assets from financially sound entities. READ MORE

Reliance Capital has informed the exchanges that it’s servicing of interest or principal of non-convertible debentures falling due on December 9 is delayed.



Global brokerage Credit Suisse has maintained 'outperform' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 1,900.

RIL: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) has acquired equity shares of NowFloats Technologies for a cash consideration of Rs 141.63 crore. The said investment represents 85 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Nowfloats.

Prakash Industries: The company had participated in the 81th tranche of coal blocks auction conducted by Ministry of Coal and had emerged as the highest bidder for the Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

RSWM: India Ratings has revised the Long Term and Short Term Credit Rating of the Company. The long term rating of 'IND A' has been downgraded to 'IND A-.' Short Term rating of 'IND Al' has been affirmed. The outlook has been retained as Negative.