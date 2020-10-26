Stocks to watch: Nestle, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Polycab, SBI Life, L&T

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 14.5 points, or 0.12 per cent higher at 11,948.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank: According to a Bloomberg report, Kotak Mahindra Bank is exploring a takeover of smaller rival IndusInd Bank, a move that would create the nation’s eighth-largest financial firm by assets. READ MORE

Nestle: Beating street estimates, fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC) major Nestle India reported a 12.4 per cent growth in its profit before tax (PBT) for the July-September quarter. The Gurgaon-headquartered firm posted Rs 787 crore PBT, compared to Rs 700 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

JSW Steel: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,595 crore in the September quarter, down 37 per cent from same period last year as tax expenses ate into the profits despite higher sales.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company informed that it will sell Natrol LLC, USA, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company to New Mountain Capital LLC, NY.

Polycab: Net profit of Polycab India rose 14.97 per cent to Rs 220.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 191.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.



Aarti Drugs: On a consolidated basis, Aarti Drugs' net profit spurted 132.96 per cent to Rs 75.27 crore on 21.07 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 578.11 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.



The IT firm reported a 13.31 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.98 crore on 1.65 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,007.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 (Q2FY21) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1FY21).

Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 5.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21). The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the year-ago period.

RIL: Reliance Industries is rolling back salary cuts for employees of its hydrocarbons division, and is also giving out performance bonus that had been deferred after the business was hit by the lockdown.

L&T: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it would consider a special dividend at its upcoming board meeting. L&T last doled out a special dividend in March 2008.

Future Group: Jeff Bezos-led Amazon has won a favourable ruling for its plea in Singapore against Kishore Biyani-headed Future Group striking a deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Future has been told not to proceed with its sale of shares to RIL till the outcome of the arbitration process, according to this report.



Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for the current fiscal amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.

Earnings today: Angel Broking, M&M Financial Services, and SBI Life are among the 36 companies slated to declare their Q2 report cards today.