Stocks to watch: NTPC, Sun Pharma, PNB, L&T, Tata Motors, PVR, Escorts

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 98.7 points, or 0.85 per cent higher at 11,771.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 620.81 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.75 per cent, compared with 7.65 per cent a year ago. However, provisions for bad loans rose to Rs 3,811.17 crore in the quarter, against Rs 3,253.32 crore in July-September 2019.

NTPC on Monday received the board’s approval for a share buyback. The board of directors approved the buyback of up to 197.8 million equity shares for Rs 2,275.74 crore, as part of capital restructuring. The company also declared its second-qua­rter results on Monday. NTPC registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 3,666.93 crore during the July-Septe­mber period, a 4.84 per cent increase over the corresponding period last financial year.

Hindalco, Vedanta: The first day of the e-auction for awarding coal mines to private companies for commercial mining and sale saw a mix of conglomerates and smaller companies winning coal mines of different capacities. Vedanta Limited grabbed one of the largest mines - Radhikapur (6 million tonne per annum) in Odisha - and Hindalco Industries was the highest bidder for the Chakla mine in Jharkhand.

Wipro on Monday announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies (STL) on Monday said it will acquire Optotec, an optical interconnect products company based in Italy. The deal involves acquisition of 100 per cent of Optotec's shareholding at an enterprise value of EUR 29 million, a statement by STL said.



NCC: The company received one new order for Rs 833 crore in October.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the C6 package of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation’s (NHSRCL) bullet train project, at Rs 7,289 crore. This is the second contract for the company in the mega project.

Earnings today: A total of 90 companies including Sun Pharma, Adani Gas, Dabur India, and PVR are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Escorts: Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 227.22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

ZEE Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs93.41crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 412.09crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Cadila Healthcare: On the back of an 18 per cent growth in its US sales and 11 per cent growth in its India business, Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila) registered a 341.60 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company grew its net profit for Q2 of FY21 to Rs 473.4 crore from Rs 107.2 crore in corresponding Q2 of previous fiscal year 2019-20.

Ramco Cements has posted a 40 per cent jump in profit to Rs 235.77 crore during the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 168.15 crore during the same quarter last year. Revenue dropped to Rs 1,265.31 crore from Rs 1,325.88 crore.

City Union Bank: City Union Bank (CUB) has reported a 18.5 per cent drop in profit to Rs 157.7 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from Rs 193.5 crore a year ago. The bank’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 158 cr in Q2FY21 as against Rs 194 cr in Q2FY20.

Shriram City Union: Shriram City Union Finance on Monday reported a nearly 10 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.46 crore for the quarter ended September. The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 304.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Fine Organics: Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 45.27 per cent to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 57.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

KEI Industries: Net profit of KEI Industries declined 10.31 per cent to Rs 68.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 76.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.