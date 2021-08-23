Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, Auro Pharma, Ujjivan SFB, Adani Group cos

Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 172 points higher at 16,577 at 8.40 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Today: Shares of Nuvovo Vistas will list on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 1.7 times. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 570 per share.

stocks: Market regulator Sebi kept the proposed Rs 4,500-crore initial share-sale of edible oil major Adani Wilmar in "abeyance". The company had filed preliminary papers with Sebi on August 3, to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Aurobindo Pharma: The company said its Rs 420-crore deal to acquire 51 per cent stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India or Cronus has been cancelled. On August 12, the company had announced that it had entered into definitive agreements to subscribe to fresh equity shares in Hyderabad-based Cronus.

Karnataka Bank: The lender plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore debt capital during the current financial year, and it will seek shareholders' approval in the ensuing AGM next month.

Ujjivan SFB: Troubled with huge NPAs and top-level exits, is expected to elevate its head of operations Carol Furtado as an interim chief early this week. The bank's managing director and chief executive Nitin Chugh has resigned on Thursday (August 19, 2021), citing personal reasons.

Eicher Motors: The shareholders in the recently held annual general meeting (AGM) of Eicher Motors have rejected a proposal for re-appointment of Siddhartha Lal as the company's managing director for a period of five years with effect from May 1 this year.

Infra-related stocks: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on Monday that will include the Centre’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

GAIL: India's top gas company GAIL will foray into hydrogen generation and take the acquisition route to scale up its renewable energy portfolio as it pivots business beyond natural gas to align with energy transition being witnessed across the globe.

Ambuja Cement: The company's Rs 2,350 crore greenfield integrated plant in Nagaur district started its trial run on Saturday. The integrated plant -- Marwar Cement Works -- enhances the company's clinker capacity by 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and helps in improving cement sales by 5 MTPA, said a statement by Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim).

NTPC: The company announced commercial commissioning of a 15MW capacity at the floating solar PV project in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. With this, the installed capacity of the floating solar PV project at Simhadri stands at 25 MW.

Arvind Fashions: India's leading casual and denim manufacturer said it has raised Rs 439 crore from various marquee investors including promoters by issuing equity shares of the company.

AAVAS Financiers: Two promoters of AAVAS Financiers on Friday offloaded shares worth over Rs 751 crore, through open market transactions. Partners Group ESCL Ltd and Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC sold shares for Rs 522.09 crore and Rs 229.11 crore, respectively. The scrips were sold at an average price of Rs 2,452.5 per scrip, according to block deal data on the BSE.

Coal India: State-owned CIL on Friday said its capital expenditure jumped more than twofold to Rs 1,840 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 compared to Rs 844 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A- from A and outlook to Negative from Stable.

Adani Total Gas: The city gas joint venture of and TotalEnergies of France - has acquired 50 per cent stake in a company that manufactures gas meters to aid its gas retailing business. The firm bought 50 per cent in Smartmeters Technologies (SMTPL) for Rs 1 crore, according to a company's filing to stock exchanges.