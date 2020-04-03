Stocks to watch: Oil-linked counters, RIL, RBL Bank, Tata Power, Tata Steel

At 08:30 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 8,236, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the key stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Oil-linked stocks: Oil-sensitive stocks such as paints, gas explorers, refiners, oil marketing companies (OMCs), tyres, and aviation are expected to remain in focus today as crude oil prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of producers to deal with the market turmoil.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

RBL Bank: The lender on Wednesday, in a statement, highlighted business highlights for Q4. It said it witnessed strong operating profit trajectory during the period and that its net interest income (NII) has hit all-time high. Liquidity position remains comfortable and Cost of deposits and cost of funds are lower on sequential basis. It further noted that Covid-19 continues to be a concern.

Tata Power has concluded the sale of its entire 50 per cent stake in South African joint venture Cennergi to Exxaro Resources Ltd for ZAR 1,550 million (around Rs 659 crore), the company said on Wednesday. Also, it said its decision to shut operations at its 4,000 MW Mundra ultra mega power project (UMPP) on hold till March 20, in expectation of an acceptable solution for all parties over pass through of higher coal prices.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel said on Wednesday that it has begun scaling down production at facilities in four major cities, including at its flagship plant in Jamshedpur, as the conglomerate takes measures to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cadila: Cadila Healthcare on Thursday (2 April 2020) said Zydus Cadila received final approval from the US drug regulator for Lamotrigine extended-release tablets.