Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, Zee, NMDC, Tata Steel, Aptech, VodaIdea

At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was quoted at 17,973.



Earnings Today: 3M India, Abbott India, Aksh Optifibre, Alembic, Amaraja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland, Asian Hotels, Bafna Pharma, Bag Films, Bajaj Electricals, Bharat Forge, BPL, Coal India, Coffee Day, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, DNA Media, EIH, Electrosteel Castings, Eros International Media, Essar Shipping, Excel Industries, Future Consumer, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel, Gammon India, Glenmark Pharma, GMR Infrastructure, Goldstone Technologies, Granules, Grasim, HBL Power Systems, Hero MotoCorp, Himatsingka Seide, Hindalco, Vodafone Idea, India Glycols, Indowind Energy, Ingersoll Rand, IVRCL Infra, J&K Bank, JP Associates, Madhucon Projects, Majestic Auto, Mangalam Drugs, Mawana Sugars, Max Healthcare, Mcleod Russel, Mindspace Business Parks, Mirza International, Motherson Sumi, MTNL, Mukta Arts, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, National Aluminium, Nucleus Software, ONGC, Panacea Biotech, Punjab Communications, Purvankarna, Reliance Capital, Religare Enterprises, Ruchi Soya, SAB



Tv, Sanghvi Movers, Scooters India, SJVN, SpiceJet, Sunflag Iron, Suzlon, Thomas Cook, Tide Water, Tilaknagar Industries, Walchandnagar Industries, Warren Tea, Zee Media and Zenith Exports are some of the prominent companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Voda Idea: Analysts expect debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to report a sequential growth in ARPU (average revenue per user). The quarterly performance, however, could be marred by subscriber churn, they say. READ MORE



Tata Steel: The steel producer reported 8-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,918 crore in the September quarter when compared with the corresponding period last year. READ MORE



NMDC: Reported 3-fold jump in Q2FY22 net profit at Rs 2,329.28 crore from Rs 754.90 crore in Q2FY21. Total income also rises almost 3-fold to Rs 6,882.33 crore from Rs 2,318.25 crore in the same period.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Reported 187 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 270 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. READ MORE



Piramal Enterprises: Posted 32 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 426 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). Total income was down 3 per cent YoY at Rs 3,234 crore. READ MORE



Adani Group Stocks: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday said his logistics-to-energy conglomerate will invest $70 billion over the next decade to become the world's largest renewable energy company and produce the cheapest hydrogen on the Earth. READ MORE



Trigyn Technologies: Q2 net jumped 55.3 per cent YoY to Rs 21.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 when compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 5.7 per cent at Rs 255.53 crore.

Liberty Shoes: Company significantly narrows loss in Q2FY22 to Rs 10.59 lakh versus a net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in Q2FY21. Total income grew 15.2 per cent to Rs 111.77 crore from Rs 97 crore in the same period.

NDTV: Consolidated net for Q2FY22 declined 39.7 per cent to Rs 12.66 crore when compared with Rs 20.99 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was down 1.6 per cent at Rs 97.98 crore from Rs 99.54 crore.

Aptech: Q2 net zoomed 354 per cent YoY to Rs 7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 1.54 crore in a year ago period. Total income surged 53.7 per cent to Rs 23.14 crore from Rs 15.06 crore.

Railtel Corporation of India: Q2FY22 consolidated net soared 134.4 per cent to Rs 67.79 crore from Rs 28.91 crore in Q2FY21. Total income increased 30.3 per cent YoY to Rs 381.09 crore.

PTC India: Reported 3 per cent decline in Q2FY22 net at Rs 112.65 crore from Rs 116.21 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was down 9.2 per cent YoY at Rs 5,124.92 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.