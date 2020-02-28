Stocks to watch: Petronet LNG, Lakshmi Vilas Bk, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors

At 08:46 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 233 points or 2 per cent lower at 11,376, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Banks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is worried over the fallout of the Supreme Court order on telecom dues and is watching industry developments closely, according to a report by business daily Mint.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Thursday that it had appointed Sumant Kathpalia (pictured) the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) from March 24, for a three-year term.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG, the country's largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is looking to buy the super-chilled fuel through a long term contract starting from 2024, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has demanded fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, around 7-8 times of current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges from April 1 to enable it pay statutory dues and make its business sustainable.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Temasek Holdings, the Singapore government’s investment company, has furthered its talks with Indian authorities to acquire a controlling stake in capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). READ MORE

ONGC, HPCL: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore.

Tata Motors: Competition Commission of India (CCI) is examining allegations that Tata Motors and two finance firms of its $100 billion parent group abused their market position while selling commercial vehicles, according to three sources and legal documents seen by Reuters.