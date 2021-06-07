Stocks to watch: PNB, IndiGo, MRF, Tata Steel, Equitas SFB, RBL Bank

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 47 points higher at 15,756 around 8.55 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Jubilant Ingrevia and are among 31 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday posted a standalone profit of Rs 586.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, aided by good increase in interest It had reported a loss of Rs 697.20 crore in January-March period of 2019-20.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,147.2 crore in the three months ended March, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which had a fleet of 285 planes at the end of March 2021, had a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore in the year-ago period.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director & CEO of RBL Bank, for further period of one year, with effect from June 30, 2021.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender approved raising of capital by issue of equity shares through preferential allotment to Government of Jammu & Kashmir, the promoter and majority shareholder of the bank, for an amount of up to Rs 500 crore.

Tata Steel: Mining Limited (TSML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the creditors of Rohit Ferro-Tech Limited, steel major said on Sunday.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company board approved raising up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis. The funds raised would be utilised for long-term resources for general corporate purposes, to fund future growth and also to reduce debt, the company said in a statement.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.75 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended in March 2021. The company, which is under corporate insolvency process, had posted a net loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore in the January-March quarter of the year-ago fiscal.

Emami: FMCG major Emami Ltd has raised product prices on an average by four per cent in the current fiscal to offset the present input cost pressure that will help the company to retain a gross margin of 66-67 per cent, a senior company official told PTI.

DRL: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is recalling 2,980 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US due to quality issues.

Bank of Baroda: State-run Bank of Baroda has received board approval to set off accumulated loss of over Rs 11,048 crore against the share premium account of the bank. The Board of Directors of the bank has approved the proposal on June 5, 2021, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Equitas SFB: Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has reported a drop in its collection efficiency at around 78 per cent in May from over 105 per cent in the previous month.

Jubilant Pharmova: Drug firm Jubilant Pharmova on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 214 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 260 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Jet Airways: Defunct Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency resolution for nearly two years, cannot claim "historicity" for slots at airports, and allocation of slots will be based on existing guidelines, according to an affidavit.

Welspun Corp: The American Petroleum Institute has granted a license to manufacture SAWH pipes as per API specification 5L and to apply API monogram on the pipes effective May 26. This will help the company to cater to the needs of the Indian oil and gas market.

NHPC: The company has incorporated a joint venture company with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation called Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation on June 1. The JV will implement Ratle Hydro-electric Project (850 MW) in the Chenab River Basin and NHPC will hold a 51% stake in the JV.