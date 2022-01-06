Stocks to Watch: RateGain, Airtel, CIL, RBL Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Jet Air

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a negative note following the rout in the US markets, after FOMC minutes indicated of a sooner than expected rate hike. As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,804 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,925 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the for trade today.

Recently Listed: Stocks of a dozen firms that debuted recently may come under pressure as the mandatory one-month lock-in period for anchor investment expires. Five of these 12 companies -- RateGain, Shriram Properties, Data Patterns, Supriya Lifesciences and CMS Info Systems – had allocated more than 10 per cent of outstanding shares to anchor investors.



Earnings Watch: Anand Rathi Wealth is scheduled to announce its December quarter results today.

Jet Airways: The airline company is seeing a churn in its senior management ahead of its planned take-off this year. Sudhir Gaur, accountable manager and acting chief executive officer, is the latest to quit the company. Finance head M Shivakumar and head of management information system (MIS) Farazad Patrawalla had moved out a few weeks earlier.



The state-owned company said it has incurred a capex of Rs 10,717 crore in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, registering a 37.4 per cent YoY growth. The capex spend during the referred period marks 86.3 per cent of the progressive target achievement.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The troubled micro-finance company reported a net loss of Rs 58.87 crore in September quarter (Q2FY22) on sharp rise in impairments and other provisions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.95 crore in Q2FY21. In Q1FY22, it had booked a profit of Rs 47.52 crore.



Adani Enterprises: The company won a contract to supply overseas coal to NTPC. Adani, will deliver 1 million tons to state-run NTPC, which in October issued its first tender for coal imports in more than two years.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has formed a joint venture with Hughes Communications India, a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems LLC, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks to provide satellite broadband services in India.



Sugar stocks: Sugar mills had got a 2-year stay for loans taken from SDF. The Centre has issued guidelines for restructuring of loans taken by mills from the Sugar Development Fund (SDF), providing a moratorium for two years and then repayment in five years to eligible defaulting factories.



RBL Bank: The private lender has informed BSE, that as per the provisional data, gross advances in the December 2021 quarter rose by 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 59,941 crore from Rs 57,092 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has informed the stock exchanges that it received completion certificate for the project “Four laning of Wardha-Butihori Section of NH-361 in Maharashtra. The said project was worth Rs 1,065.51 crore.

Shish Industries: The company’s board approved proposal to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 10.25 crore to Rs 12 crore. And, also approved issue of 4.31 lakh equity shares to the promoters on a preferential basis.

Gautam Gems: The company’s board meet is scheduled on January 13, 2021, to consider a proposal for rights issue of equity shares.

Palm Jewels: The company’s board to meet on January 13, 2021, to consider a proposal for rights issue of equity shares.

Stocks in F&O ban: There is not a single stock in the F&O ban period today.