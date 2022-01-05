Hughes, Airtel form JV to provide satellite broadband services in India

Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems LLC, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks and Limited on Wednesday announced the creation of a joint venture to provide satellite in India.

Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) businesses of both the to offer flexible and scalable enterprise networking solutions using satellite connectivity for primary transport, back-up and hybrid implementation.

The joint venture was created after the agreement, announced in May 2019, received all statutory approvals, including those from the (NCLT) and Department of Telecom.

“We are pleased to commence this joint venture, further delivering on our commitment to serve the growing demand for always on, always available network connectivity for enterprise and government customers,” said Partho Banerjee, president and managing director, HCIPL. “Combining the proven capabilities of both Hughes and Airtel, the partnership will bring synergies to the forefront – including multi-orbit solutions – for the benefit of customers across the length and breadth of India,” he said.

“We, at Airtel, are focused on supporting and accelerating the digital transformation journeys of our customers through an integrated solutions portfolio. With the combined capabilities of Airtel and Hughes, customers will get access to next generation satellite connectivity backed by proven enterprise grade security and service support,” said Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive officer, Airtel Business.