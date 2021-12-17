Stocks to Watch: RateGain, Yes Bank, Burger King, Tarsons, EaseMyTrip, BEL

The key benchmark indices may witness another range-bound trading session, as market participants may prefer to wait and watch over the weekend for fresh developments on the Omicron variant and other major flow. As of 08:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures were up six points at 17,279. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade on Friday.

RateGain Travel & Technologies: The stock is set to make its debut on the bourses today. The grey market premium (GMP) indicates a likely 8-10 per cent listing gain.

Yes Bank: The private lender has scheduled a board meeting on December 21 to consider various options to raise funds.

Supriya Lifescience: A major manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is raising Rs 700 crore from the primary market. While a majority of the equity raise is an offer for sale and will lead to promoter stake dilution, part of the funds will be used to fund capital expenditure and reduce debt.



Jindal Stainless: The company aims to garner a revenue of Rs 500 crore from its hot-rolled stainless steel chequered sheet business over the next three years. The current size of the chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tonnes annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent, the stainless steel player said in a statement to the exchanges.



The recently listed company has informed BSE, that it repaid debt amounting to Rs 78 crore in line with its IPO objective, and plans to use the remaining net proceeds to fund the on-going expansion at Panchla in West Bengal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold 11.9 per cent in the company in numerous block deals on Thursday to over 10 entities. The combined value of the transactions is estimated at around Rs 1,450 crore, and the average price is around Rs 264 a share. Gehlaut will also be stepping down from the board by the end of FY22 and will complete the de-promoterisation of the company with requisite approvals.



Burger King: The company has entered into an agreement with BK Indonesia to acquire 83.24 per cent stake for a consideration of $183 million. Post acquisition to company plans to invest another $40 million by way of subscription to fresh shares to fund BK Indonesia’s future business requirements.

Coal India: The state-owned firm has drawn up plans to boost coal stock at thermal power plants to over 45 million tonnes (MT) from its own sources by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

EaseMyTrip: The online travel platform said it is acquiring YoloBus, a next-generation premium intercity mobility platform, for an undisclosed amount to expand its non-air business. The acquisition includes the brand name of YoloBus, its technology, team, running business and data expertise.



Bharat Electronics (BEL): The company has received an order worth Rs 2,400 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft programme.



Tata Power: The company informed exchanges on Thursday that its arm TP Saurya has received a 'Letter of Award' from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up a 300 MW hybrid (wind & solar) project. This project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction, it added.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and and Vodafone Idea are the only stocks in the F&O ban period today.