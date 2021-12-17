Jindal Stainless eyes Rs 500-cr revenue from chequered sheet biz in 3 years

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Term 1 date sheet released on cbse.gov.in: Know about 10th, 12th exams
Jindal Stainless reports Rs 271-cr profit for Q1; announces expansion plan
Suresh Bose takes charge as chief HR officer at Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless signs MoU with Tata Steel Mining; stock advances 10%
Steel stocks in focus; SAIL, Tata Steel, JSL gain up to 5%
-
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is aiming to garner a revenue of Rs 500 crore from its hot-rolled stainless steel chequered sheet business over the next three years.
The current size of the chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tonnes annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent, the stainless steel player said in a statement on Thursday.
In the statement, JSL said, the company has launched India's first branded chequered stainless steel sheet with brand name Infinity.
The company aims to capture 20 per cent market share over the next three years, amounting to an additional business potential of Rs 500 crore from the new business.
The product was launched by JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal at the 'International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2021' organized by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
"The launch of our branded stainless steel chequered sheet is another step towards bringing in quality consciousness for the end-customer. We are targeting annual sales of 40,000 tonnes (of the product).
"Although chequered sheets have been in use for transport and industrial applications, stainless steel chequered sheets, given their remarkably superior offerings, are sure to change the dynamics within this category," Jindal said.
Chequered sheets find applications in flooring of factories and plants, automobile (bus and trucks) steps and floors, railway track bridges, architectural stairs and flooring etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU