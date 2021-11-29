Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ITC, Paytm, BoB, FMCG, pharma, airline stocks

The are likely to attempt a pull-back in early trade this morning following Friday's sell-off as indicated by the SGX Nifty. As of 08:30 AM, the December Nifty futures on SGX were quoted at 17,147 as against the Nifty spot close of 17,026 on Friday. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Reliance: The company’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio announced a 20 per cent hike in tariff on Sunday, joining industry rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) which went for a price revision earlier last week. Jio’s new rates will come into effect from December 1. READ MORE



ITC: The FMCG giant has agreed to acquire 16 per cent of the share capital of Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited (‘Mother Sparsh’), a premium ayurvedic and natural personal care brand in the D2C space with a focus on the mother and baby care segment. The latter said, that it was raising Rs 20 crore in Series A funding from and the company plans to deploy the funds towards enhancement of its R&D capabilities, digital capabilities, driving new product launches and expanding the team. READ MORE



The sector is likely to be in focus in trades on Monday, after the likes of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Parle Products hiked prices of their products in October and November in a bid to ease the pressure of rising raw material costs. On an average, HUL has increased prices by around 7 per cent to offset higher input costs, said an industry source. READ MORE The BSE Healthcare index was the sole outperformer in trades on Friday. Given the Omicron scare, investors are once again betting on the healthcare related stocks. In fact, brokerages indicate that domestic-oriented pharma companies are in focus compared to larger generic players. READ MORE Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications reported a net loss of Rs 474 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 437 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Total revenue, however, grew 64 per cent YoY to Rs 1,090 crore in the same period.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank has raised Rs 1,997 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds. "The bank has received total bid amount of Rs 5,308 crore, out of which the issuance was finalised for Rs 1,997 crore at 7.95 per cent (per annum)," BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Airline stocks: Just couple of days after the government announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15, after a gap of over 20 months, the central government on Sunday decided to review the decision on resuming international passenger airline services amid a worldwide alert on the risk posed by the new coronavirus variant of concern, Omicron. It also issued fresh guidelines on international arrivals. READ MORE



Dish TV: Yes Bank has dragged Dish TV to the Supreme Court, the petition will be heard today. Yes Bank's legal dispute with Dish TV India over voting rights in the Supreme Court will not only decide the fate of the company but also impact several other cases where the banks are fighting with defaulters over control over collateral. READ MORE



Vedanta: Holding companies of have raised $ 800 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) by pledging shares in the company, according to a stock exchange filing. Promoter group firms pledged 242.26 crore or 65.18 per cent shareholding in Ltd in three facility agreements to raise the money, a Ltd's filing showed.

Coal India: Company’s board to meet today to consider a proposal for interim dividend.

Sharika Enterprises: Has won order worth Rs 10.47 crore from LS Cable India for supply of optical ground wires.

Salasar Techno Engineering: Has won orders worth Rs 170 crore from RITES.

Axita Cotton: The company’s board has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one free share for every two shares held by the shareholder as of the record date.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock in F&O ban today.