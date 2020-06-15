Stocks to watch: RIL, Eicher, Tata Motors, Cadila, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco Ind

At 08:50 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 86 points or 0.87 per cent lower at 9,856, indicating a negative start for the domestic market on Monday

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) partly-paid shares will make their stock market debut on Monday. These shares were issued in rights issue programme, which concluded on June 3 and garnered 1.6 times subscription. Besides, the company announced during the weekend the sale of 0.93 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms to global alternative asset firm TPG on a fully diluted basis for Rs 4,546.8 crore. That apart, consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton will an investment of Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.

Cadila: After Cipla, Jubilant Lifesciences and Hetero Labs, Gilead Sciences Inc. has now signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Zydus Cadila) for manufacturing and distribution of its investigational drug Remdesivir for treating Covid-19.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. that will grant the Indian drug maker the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead's investigational drug, Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd has posted a 45.5 per cent decline in profit before tax, at Rs 446.84 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from Rs 819.59 crore during same period last year. This is after its share of the loss of its Joint Venture VE Commercial Vehicle Ltd, which was a loss of Rs 14.01 crore. The JV had made a a profit of Rs 75.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors is all set to announce its March quarter results (Q4FY20) on Monday and analysts expect the company's revenue to decline over 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis, led by fall in overall volumes, while the loss for the quarter may come in at anything between Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 3,300 crore. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides Tata Motors, 55 other companies are slated to announce their March quarter results today, including names such Ashoka Buildcon, JK Tyre, and Pfizer.

Hindalco: Hindalco Industries' consolidated net profit tumbled 43.3% to Rs 668 crore on 13.1% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 29,318 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.