Stocks to watch: RIL, HUL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, AU Small Finance Bank, SIS

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 195 points or over 2 per cent higher at 9,744.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: The oil-to-telecom behemoth is slated to consider rights issue as well as announce March quarter results later in the day. READ MORE

HUL: The FMCG giant is scheduled to release its results for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20) today. Edelweiss Securities expects revenue to dip 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,369.5 crore, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and PAT (net profit) is likely to grow 1.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent YoY, respectively at 2,361.1 crore and 1,683.8 crore.

Tech Mahindra: The information technology (IT) firm is also scheduled to release its results for the March quarter (Q4FY20) today. Among key developments to watch out for will be its update on the execution of large deals it won in the past four-five months, and a timeline of progress on its 5G rollout in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

Other earnings: Besides RIL, HUL, and Tech Mahindra, other companies that are expected to announce their March quarter numbers are Apollo TriCoat Tubes, Laurus Labs, Security and Intelligence Services (SIS), and Walchand Peoplefirst.

Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of Wipro’s Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software. This offering will enable enterprises to efficiently manage databases, optimizing time and effort of IT teams.

AU Small Finance Bank's board to consider Q4, FY20 results and fund raising on May 2 (Saturday).





TD Power Systems: The company has partially resumed its operations.

Tata Motors: As per reports, Tata Motors Ltd-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has restored three-fourth of its budgeted production in China.

Polycab India: Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 02nd May, to consider and approve the proposal for investment / acquisition of shares.