Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, PSBs, Tata Consumer, IEX, Yes Bank, Zee

The markets are likely to open on positive note following the last three-day fall, as global cues are supportive. At 08:05 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 24 points at 18,265. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:
Key Results Today:
Reliance Industries: The benchmark heavyweight is expected to announce its Q2 earnings after the market hours today. Analysts expect the profit gain in the September quarter will be led by growth in retail, digital-telecom business, and steady petrochemicals margins. Watch Preview
Chennai Petro, Crompton Greaves, Federal Bank, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharma, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Onward Technologies, PVR, Shanti Gears, Supreme Industries, Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, TCI Developers and Yes Bank are some of the other prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter numbers.
ICICI Bank too shall be in focus, as the private lender, is scheduled to announce its earnings on Saturday. Analysts expect the bank to report a strong operational performance with net interest income seen rising up to 22 per cent YoY. READ MORE
PSU Banks: The government is likely to pump capital in public sector banks during the last quarter of the current financial year to meet the regulatory requirements. READ MORE
Zee Entertainment: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders as requested by its largest shareholder, Invesco. READ MORE
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Reported 75 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.38 crore for the September quarter, and the company’s board has recommended a bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. READ MORE
LIC Housing Finance: Q2FY22 net dips 68.7 per cent to Rs 247.86 on a YoY basis on the back of fall in interest income and sharp rise in expenses for impairments. READ MORE
JSW Steel: Reported highest ever consolidated net profit at Rs 7,179 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, up 350 percent from same period last year on increased revenue. READ MORE
ICICI Lombard: Reported a net profit of Rs 446 crore in the July - September quarter (Q2) of FY22, marginally higher than the last year’s net profit of Rs 416 crore. READ MORE
Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it's losses for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 130.92 crore on year on year basis on the back of recovery of demand, especially in leisure destinations. READ MORE
Bank of Maharashtra: Q2FY22 net more-than-doubles to Rs 264 crore on YoY basis; bank writes-off bad loans worth Rs 1,100 crore, including Rs 550 crore exposure to two SREI finance companies after making full provisions. READ MORE
IDBI Bank: Q2FY22 net profit rose 75 per cent to Rs 567 crore on uptick in the net interest income (NII) and dip in provisions.
Stocks in F&O ban: Amara Raja Batteries, Escorts, VodaIdea, IRCTC, L&T Finance Holdings, National Aluminium, PNB, SAIL, Sun Tv and Tata Power are in F&O ban today.
