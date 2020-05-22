Stocks to watch: RIL, IDFC First Bank, VST Ind, Bajaj Holdings, NIIT Tech

At 08:51 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 44.7 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 9,021.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion.

Financial stocks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am today. Reports say the governor will announce monetary policy, extension of loan moratorium and changes to NPA classification.



Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Voicezen, an early stage startup focused on conversational AI technologies. The acquisition has been made by the company under its fast expanding Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.



: A total of 25 companies including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, IDFC First Bank, and UPL, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings later in the day.

VST Industries: Net profit of VST Industries rose 33.15 per cent to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.03 crore in the previous year quarter.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Thursday reported a 54.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 361 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 791 crore for the January-March period of the financial year 2018-19.

NIIT Technologies on Thursday said its Rs 337.4-crore buyback offer will commence from May 29.