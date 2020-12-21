Stocks to watch: RIL, Infosys, PVR, SCI, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, ONGC

The domestic market looked set to kick off the week on a tepid note amid poor cues from global peers and coronavirus fears. The SGX Nifty was trading 60 points down at 13,721 at around 8.10 am.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Reliance Industries: Reliance and its partner BP on Friday announced the first gas from the R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. The two companies are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to meet 15 per cent of India’s gas demand by 2023.

PVR: The company will raise up to Rs 800 crore via equity.

Infosys: The company divested one-thirs of its holding in Whoop Inc for around $10 million. Infosys had made an investment in Whoop Inc. of $3 million in December 2015.

Exide Industries: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in Exide Industries to 5.5 per cent from 3.48 per cent earlier.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank has managed to raise Rs 1,435 crore through its QIP. The lender had planned a base issue of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of the same amount. The issue price of the QIP has been fixed at Rs 38.6 per share, a 5% discount to the QIP floor price.

Punjab National Bank: PNB raised over Rs 3,788 crore through its QIP issue. It approved the issue of over 106 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 35.5 per share, a 5% discount to the floor price of the QIP.



Canara Bank: State-run Canara Bank on Saturday said its exposure to Transstroy India Ltd is over Rs 678 crore under a consortium lending arrangement and the borrower was declared as a wilful defaulter earlier in 2018.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The Vanguard Group Inc bought 51.19 lakh shares of Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Rs 321.88 per unit, bulk deal data showed.

Shipping Corp: The government is likely to invite bids this week for the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, with buyers getting time till mid=February to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs), said an official. The government is planning to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation, along with transfer of management control.

Affle India: The promoter Affle Holdings PTE sold 4.57 per cent stake at Rs 3,756.44 per share. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 3.92 lakh shares at Rs 3,755 per share. The Nomura Trust And Banking Co. bought 2.51 lakh shares at Rs 3,755 per share. Employees Provident Fund Board Managed by Nomura Asset Management Malaysia SDN BHD bought 1.34 lakh shares at Rs 3,755 per share.

Pharma stocks: Pharma stocks are likely to be in focus today after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said investment in research and development in medicine, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals were the need of the hour.

Lupin: The company has received approval from USFDA for Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets which are used to reduce cholesterol.

KPR Mill: KPR Mills will invest Rs 500 crore for expansion of sugar mill operations.

Oberoi Realty: The company's subsidiary Evenstar Hotels purchased a hotel property in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 1,040 crore.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has begun crude oil production at the Asokenagar-1 well, Bengal Basin, North 24 Parganas district.

IIFL Finance: The board of directors has approved the investment in the Right Issue of equity shares of Samasta Microfinance, a subsidiary of the company at Rs 15.91 per share for an amount up to Rs 67.50 crore.

Emami: Emami International FZE, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Emami has disposed its entire stake of 85% held in Fravin, Australia, consequently, Fravin and its step down subsidiary companies, namely Diamond Bio Tech Laboratories and Abache have ceased to be subsidiary companies of Emami.