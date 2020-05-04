Stocks to watch: RIL, Tech Mahindra, HUL, ICICI Lombard, autos, AU Small Bk

At 08:51 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 450.70 points or 4.59 per cent lower at 9,364.30 levels, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Net profit in January-March slipped 37 per cent to Rs 6,546 crore, the lowest in three years, as a rise in consumer-facing business was not enough to shield the firm from fall in the petrochemical business and inventory losses resulting from decline in global oil prices and coronavirus lockdown leading to demand destruction. The company''s board approved a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India and the first by RIL in three decades.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, on Thursday reported a 7 per cent decline in volumes for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4FY20), faring even worse than the demonetisation quarter (October-December 2016), when the fall was 4 per cent. READ MORE



Maruti Suzuki India had zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April 2020 as all production facilities were closed in compliance with the government orders.





Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that the company sold 733 vehicles in the export market during April 2020. Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown.

Tech Mahindra: The Pune-headquartered firm reported Rs 804 crore in consolidated net profit in the March quarter (Q4FY20), a decline of 29.1 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a sequential quarter basis, it dropped 30 per cent. The company took an impairment charge of Rs 217.5 crore during the quarter for writing off goodwill and non-current assets. READ MORE

SpiceJet, IndiGo: Jet fuel (ATF) prices have been slashed by a steep 23 per cent in line with a slump in international oil prices and it now costs about one-third of petrol and diesel whose rates continue to be frozen for the 50th day on Sunday.



ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter.



AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rose 3.45 per cent in the March 2020 quarter.