Stocks to watch: RIL, YES Bank, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, SBI Card, Biocon

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 58 points down, at 8.25 am on Friday, indicating a weak start for the domestic benchmark indices.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Q3 earnings: Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Gland Pharma, JSW Steel, Oberoi Realty and V-Mart Retail are among 41 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Driven by a strong rebound in petrochemicals business, and supported by growth in the retail segment, is expected to clock a stellar sequential improvement in its net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY21). READ HERE

SBI Card: SBI Cards and Payment Services reported nearly 52 per cent dip in its net profit to Rs 210 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, on higher provisioning.

HDFC Bank: Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on for invoking securities pledged by stockbroker BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator's interim directions.

Vedanta: Mining giant said production of mined zinc in India rose 4 per cent to 2,44,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

South Indian Bank: The private lender posted a loss of Rs 91.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase in provisioning for bad loans. The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Mphasis: Mphasis' Q3 net profit jumped 10.8 per cent to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter from Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Zensar: Zensar Technologies' net profit more than doubled to Rs 98.7 crore for the December 2020 quarter vs Rs 38.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue, however, declined 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 906.5 crore in the quarter. The firm has also declared interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share of Rs 2 each.

Jet Airways: The Jet Airways Aircraft Maintenance and Engineers Workers Association (JAMEWA) has filed an application with the NCLT to expedite the insolvency process of the airlines before the end of this month so that it can get 'summer slots'.

MCX India: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a 29.20 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 71.80 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

Cyient: IT firm Cyient, on Thursday, reported a 11.9 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 95.4 crore for the December 2020 quarter. Its revenue decreased 5.6 per cent to Rs 1,044.3 crore for the period under review.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank reported a fraud of Rs 94.29 crore in an NPA account of Supertech Township Projects.

Reliance Power: The company, on Thursday, posted nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.29 crore for December quarter 2020 mainly due to higher revenues.

Westlife Development: Westlife Development, which owns Hardcastle Restaurants -- the master franchisee of McDonald's for west and south India, reported a 64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.19 crore for the December quarter.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 230.46 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 riding on robust sales and aided by favourable foreign exchange fluctuations.

Transport Corporation of India: The firm will consider interim dividend for FY21 at its board meeting on February 3; record date for which will be February 11, 2021.

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) posted a nearly 40 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 58.14 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher revenues.

Biocon: Biopharmaceutical major posted a nearly 19 per cent dip on YoY basis in its consolidated net profit at Rs 186.6 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2020-21, owing to its generics business taking a hit along with headwinds across operational, regulatory and commercial functions.

Wipro: The company closed its share buyback offer and completed extinguishment of 23.75 crore shares.