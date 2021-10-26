Stocks to Watch: RPSG Ventures, Axis Bank, Bajaj Fin, CanBank, Ceat, ABB

The may continue to trade on a cautious note as more and more brokerage firms raise the valuation flag. However, the start this morning could be positive with the SGX Nifty up 69 points at 18,223. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: ABB, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BirlaSoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank, Cipla, Gati, Greaves Cotton, Hikal Chemicals, IRB, Kotak Bank, Mahindra Lifespace, Mahanagar Gas, MRPL, Persistent Systems, Torrent Pharma and Zensar Technologies are some of the prominent companies to announce September quarter results today.

Reliance Industries: A day after the stock failed to cheer investor sentiment despite strong Q2 performance will be in focus today, as the company yesterday unveiled more features of its upcoming affordable Jio Next phone, stating that the launch could be before Diwali.



The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group was declared as one of the successful bidders in the Indian Premier League. It will own the Lucknow franchise for 10 years, for a payment of Rs 709 crore per year starting 2022. Q2FY22 net rose 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,339 crore, while revenue grew 16.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,881 crore. C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said this was one of the best quarters in a decade. Q2FY22 net plunged 76.9 per cent to Rs 42 crore as against Rs 181.9 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue, however, was up 23.9 per cent at Rs 2,451.8 crore from Rs 1,978.5 crore in the same period.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Q2 net up marginally by 1.8 per cent YoY at Rs 344.38 crore from Rs 338.06 crore. Revenue up 18.9 per cent YoY at Rs 542.33 crore from Rs 456.25 crore.

HDFC Bank: Competition Commission of India approves acquisition of 4.99 percent of outstanding equity share capital of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company by the bank.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: September quarter consolidated net nearly halves to Rs 87.28 crore from Rs 167.96 crore in a year ago period. Revenue, however, rose 17.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,619.64 crore.

Birla Sun Life: Newly-listed Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC reported 38 per cent jump in Q2 net at Rs 173 crore.

Indus Towers: Q2FY22 net surged 37.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,558.5 crore, while revenue grew 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,876.5 crore.

Orient Cement: Q2 net soars 63.3 per cent to Rs Rs 56.88 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, as against Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Revenue also jumped 28.4 per cent to Rs 613.12 crore from Rs 477.5 crore in the same period.

Home First Finance Company: Net profit jumped 3-fold to Rs 44.86 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 14.3 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue was up 34.4 per cent YoY at Rs 146.1 crore from Rs 108.7 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), NMDC, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.