JioPhone Next smartphone will be powered by Pragati OS: Check details here

Reliance’s new affordable smartphone JioPhone Next will be powered by an Android-based operating system called Pragati and a Qualcomm processor, the telecom company said in a video announcement on Monday.

The smartphone, developed in partnership with Google, will be rolled out before Diwali after missing its September 10 launch due to global chip shortages.

“Pragati powered by Android is a world-class operating system that has been built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next. The Qualcomm processor on JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisation in device performance, audio and battery,” the firm said.

The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000. Though the company has not disclosed its pricing, Chairman Mukesh Ambani has earlier said JioPhone Next will be among the most affordable phones in the world.

The phone is crucial to the company’s strategy to win over 300 million 2G customers.

The company will use the group’s retail platforms for marketing the handsets and will come out with finance schemes.