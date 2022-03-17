Stocks to Watch: SAIL, Adani Power, Tata Steel, Voltas, Oil India, BEML

The key benchmark indices are likely to see a gap-up open as global rally after US Fed's first interest rate hike in three years was announced late night on Wednesday.

At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,269 levels, hinting at a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty50.

Here are some stocks that are likely to see market action today:The company on Wednesday said it will increase its stake in Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd to 52.69 per cent with an investment of around Rs 14 crore. M&M currently holds 15.60 per cent of the equity share capital of Carnot Technologies, which provides products and services related to internet connected devices for monitoring performance of vehicles and equipment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Communications: Formula 1 and the company on Wednesday jointly announced a multi-year strategic collaboration for end-to-end managed network services for video contribution globally. With this deal, Tata Communications will return to sports as the official broadcast connectivity provider for Formula 1.

Jet Airways: The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has sought two more months to complete regulatory requirements to revive the air operator’s certificate of Jet Airways. The consortium has made an application to the National Company Law Tribunal in that regard. Last June the NCLT cleared the consortium’s plan to revive Jet Airways.

Reliance: Company’s Telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm has conveyed its decision not to pursue its project to install telecom towers inside Gir and Girnar wildlife sanctuaries, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. As informed by the Gujarat government, Reliance Jio Infocomm had submitted proposals for construction of 41 mobile towers in the Gir and Girnar wildlife sanctuaries.



GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Company has completed the sale of the company's trademarks 'pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Wednesday said that it has completed the streamlining and reorganisation of its renewable and thermal power businesses.

Oil India: Company has approved investment in its subsidiary - Numaligarh Refinery for implementation of petrochemical project i.e. polypropylene unit and its associated facilities at Numaligarh at an estimated capital cost of Rs 6,555 crore.



The Board also approved the formation of a joint venture company between Assam Gas and Oil India for the three geographical areas offered by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board under 11th round of city gas distribution bidding.

SAIL: State-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has approved an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share for the current financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.

Future Retail: Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail (FRL) said on Wednesday that it was committed to taking all actions necessary to seek value adjustments and reversal of takeover of stores by the Reliance group.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has lifted a January 5 stay by the Delhi High Court on the Singapore Arbitration Tribunal Centre (SIAC) in the hearing of the case between Amazon and the Future Group.

BEML: Board of Directors of BEML will meet on the March 22 , 2022, to consider the Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 on equity shares, if any. The record date is fixed on 30.03.2022.





Voltas: Company has approved a proposal to enter into a Joint Venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong) Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company Limited to engage in the business of design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room air·conditioners, motors for inverter compressors, and their associated parts.

Om Infra Ltd: Company has received Letter of Awards for “work of Nokha Water Supply Project for an estimated contract value of Rs.609 cr and for work of Water Supply Project for an estimated contract value of Rs.370 cr.

Satin Creditcare Network: The board meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 22,2022 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed, secured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Board constituted Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

Yasho Industries: Board of Directors of the Company has approved Capital expenditure for new greenfield project for the capacity of 15,500 Metric Tonne per annum at Pakhajan Village, Bharuch. The estimated capital expenditure towards the project is Rs. 350 crore (net of taxes).

Allcargo Logistics: Board of Directors have approved an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3 (i.e. 150%) per equity share.

Tata Steel: Acquisition of 90 per cent equity shares in Ceramat Private through step-down subsidiary Advanced Materials Limited has been completed.

Adani Power: Company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake & managemet control of Essar Power M P. The cost of acquisition of EPMPL is over Rs 4,250 cr for a 1,200 MW power plant.

Zydus Lifescience: Company has entered into an agreement to acquire up to 11.86 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in AMP Energy Green Nine Private Limited, for setting up captive Wind Solar Hybrid power project in Gujarat.

DLF: ICRA has upgraded its long-term rating on the Banking Facilities and Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of DLF Cyber City Developers, a material subsidiary company, to ICRA “AA” stable from ICRA “AA-"(Minus) stable.

Gufic Biosciences: Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely Gufic UK Ltd with the object to expand its pharmaceutical business in United Kingdom.