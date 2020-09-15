Stocks to watch: SAIL, Strides Pharma, NBCC, ICICI Bank, Future Enterprises

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 11,473, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

SAIL: Domestic steel major SAIL on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

Earnings today: A total of 642 companies including Vedanta, SpiceJet, and Future Enterprises are scheduled to announce their earnings today.

Reliance Industries (RIL): According to a Bloomberg report, investor demand for Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail business is so strong that Carlyle Group Inc and SoftBank Group Corp are among those that have been put onto a waiting list.

Apollo Hospitals’ consolidated loss before tax in the first quarter stood at Rs 267 crore, against profit before tax of Rs 94.4 crore, a year ago. Net loss during the quarter was Rs 208 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 57.2 crore, last year.

BSE: Acacia Banyan Partners and Acacia Conservation Fund LP have bought a total of 7,49,380 shares at an average price of Rs 549 apiece, NSE bulk deal data showed.

Strides Pharma: The company on Monday announced that it is investing in SteriScience Pharma (‘SteriScience’) to make it the Company’s dedicated arm for global sterile injectables business. The company will invest Rs 135 crore over the next 24 months

NBCC: State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 80 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has got exemption from paring stake in its life and non-life subsidiaries to 30 per cent for a period of three years.

PSBs: The Union government may infuse Rs 20,000 crore through recapitalisation of bonds into state-owned banks in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.