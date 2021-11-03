Stocks to Watch: SBI, Airtel, SpiceJet, Trent, Mtar, Pfizer, HPCL, Bata

The may witness another range-bound trading session ahead of the extended holiday weekend and US Federal Reserve meeting outcome later tonight. The SGX Nifty futures were up 32 points at 17,955 as of 08:25 AM. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Eicher Motors, and State Bank of India (SBI) are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today. According to analysts, SBI’s Q2 profit may nearly double on a yearly basis to Rs 9,263.3 crore on the back of healthy net interest margin, recovery from DHFL, and lower loan provisioning. READ MORE



Other notable companies to report earnings today are Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bata India, Centrum Capital, DCM Shriram Industries, GPT Infraprojects, GSPL, Gujarat Alkalies, Precision Wires and Sharon Biotech.

Over the holiday-extended weekend, Muthoot Finance, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Sun Tv, Divis Labs, Selan Exploration and Suven Pharma will declare September quarter results.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major beat market estimates, aided by improved operational performance and exceptional income to report a consolidated net of Rs 1,134 crore for the September quarter. READ MORE



Sun Pharma: Strong sales growth in domestic branded formulations and US has led to India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical report a net profit of Rs 2,047 crore in the second quarter of FY22. The firm also launched 28 products in the quarter. READ MORE



Banking stocks: According to RBI data, credit card spends have jumped 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September, aided by the festive season. Spends totalled Rs 80,477.18 crore compared to Rs 77,981 crore in August, thereby registering a 3.2 per cent growth sequentially, despite the high base. READ MORE



Jindal Steel & Power: Reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,584 crore for September quarter as against Rs 837 crore in the corresponding period last year at a low base.

TCS: Joins the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA For­mula E World Champion­ship. The team will be known as Jaguar Racing.

SpiceJet: Low cost airline SpiceJet and rating agency CRISIL have sparred over rating given to the company’s bank loan facilities. The airline said that they had already terminated the contract with CRISIL and had tied up with Acuite Ratings. Hence, it was not obliged to share details after the rating agency said that SpiceJet was non-cooperative in providing details for rating exercise. READ MORE



eClerx: Q2 net jumped 64 per cent YoY to Rs 100.70 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 61.40 crore in the corresponding quarter. Total income was up 45 per cent at Rs 523.20 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: September quarter net declined 25 per cent YoY to Rs 235 crore even as demand for residential properties picked up post the second Covid-19 wave. READ MORE



Union Bank of India: Reported 183 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,510 crore for the September 2021 quarter, primarily driven by recovery from the DHFL account that was written off earlier. READ MORE



Dabur: Posted 4.64 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 505.31 crore for the September quarter backed by a double-digit volume growth in domestic market. Revenue from operations was up 11.98 per cent at Rs 2,817.58 crore. READ MORE



HPCL: Reported 35 per cent YoY decline in Q2 consolidated net a Rs 1,918.89 crore as against Rs 2,975.83 crore during the same period a year ago. GRM halved to $2.44 a barrel. READ MORE



Macrotech Developers: Rating agency Moody's upgraded Lodha group unit Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL)'s corporate family rating, or CFR, from “Caa1” to “B3”, following an improvement in the company's credit profile due to debt reduction and a strong recovery in operating performance. READ MORE



Bank of India: Q2FY22 net profit zoomed almost 100 per cent YoY to Rs 1,051 crore on improvement in non-interest income and fall in the provisions for bad loans. READ MORE



HCL Infosystems: Reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 84.88 crore. Total income, however, plunged 91.3 per cent to Rs 9.60 crore in the same period.

Ramky Infra: Reported a profit of Rs 18.84 crore in Q2FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in Q2FY21. Total income surged 130 per cent to Rs 384.87 crore from Rs 167.33 crore.

Mtar Technologies: Q2FY22 net was up 37.2 per cent at Rs 19.06 crore on a YoY basis, while revenue increased by 26.1 per cent to Rs 93.87 crore.

Trent: The Tata group company reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.99 crore in Q2FY22 when compared with a net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in Q2FY21. Total income also nearly doubled to Rs 1,225.52 crore from Rs 622.587 crore in the same period.

Century Plyboards: Q2FY22 net soared to Rs 99 crore from Rs 50.20 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue also jumped sharply from Rs 522.20 crore to Rs 813.60 crore in the same period.

Minda Corporation: Reported 51.5 per cent YoY rise in Q2 net at Rs 39.10 crore versus Rs 25.80 crore in a year ago period. Revenue increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 731.30 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and PNB are the only two stocks in F&O ban today.